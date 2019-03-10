DeSmet Wins State B Girls Basketball Championship

HURON, S.D. – DeSmet won it’s first ever girls state basketball championship on Saturday as they downed Ethan 49-39 in the State Class B Girls title game in Huron. DeSmet lead nearly the entire game and denied Ethan their second state championship and a perfect season. Rynn Osthis led DeSmet with 15 points while Autumn Wilkenson had 12. Karly Gustafson, who was awarded the Spirit of Su award at halftime led Ethan with 12 points.

-0-Corsica-Stickney took third place in the State B with a 55-45 win over Freeman. Warner won the consolation championship 5th place prize with a 54-48 win over White River and Ipswich edged Waverly South Shore 52-49 in the 7th place game.