Dept. of Revenue Warns of Trucking Dealership Scam

The South Dakota Department of Revenue warning state residents about a fictitious trucking dealership trying to scam people out of money.

According to its website, South Dakota Trucks is located in Rapid City, but the Department of Revenue’s investigation has determined there is no such business at the address listed. The company’s website features an inventory of trucks, trailers and more. The Department of Revenue’s motor vehicle division determined that this inventory is already titled in other states through various motor vehicle dealers.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam is encouraged to contact the Consumer Protection Division in their respective state. South Dakota’s Consumer Protection division may be reached by phone at 605-773-4400.