Deployment ceremony tomorrow for Pierre SD Guard unit

A deployment ceremony will be held tomorrow (July 27) in Pierre for about 70 Soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

The unit will report to Fort Hood, TX, to complete several weeks of theater-specific training prior to a nine month deployment to the Middle East to provide multi-functional logistics and support operations. This will be the second mobilization for the 152nd CSSB since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.

The ceremony will be held Saturday at 2pm at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre. Planned speakers include Gov. Kristi Noem, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general. The public is welcome to attend.