Department of Revenue’s remittance center changing locations

The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s remittance center will move its operations to Pierre in early December.

The remittance center, which processes many of the Department of Revenue’s paper forms related to sales, contractor’s excise, motor fuel taxes and more, is currently located in Sioux Falls. All forms and documents affected will be updated with the new address prior to the relocation.

If you have questions about how the change affects you, please contact the South Dakota Department of Revenue toll free at 1-800-829-9188 or access our connect to an agent through our live chat feature at http://dor/sd/gov.