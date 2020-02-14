Denver Surprises SDSU in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s basketball fell to Denver 72-62 in a physical battle Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jacks shot 36.9 percent from the field and outscored Denver in the paint 38-32. Each team had 41 rebounds. Tylee Irwin led the Jackrabbits as she tied her season high of 14 points and added six rebounds. Paiton Burckhard also pulled down six boards while adding 11 points. Tori Nelson turned in 11 points for the three double figure scorers for the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State wraps up its three-game homestand by hosting Purdue Fort Wayne in the 2020 #IPinkFor game on Saturday.