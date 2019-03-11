DENR to Host 31st Annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference

The 31st Annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference will be held tomorrow and Wednesday (March 12-13) at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Pierre.

The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources hosts the conference, which consists of exhibits and technical presentations covering subjects related to South Dakota’s environment.

DENR Secretary Steve Pirner says the conference covers topics such as remediation of soils from oil production, soil classifications, updates to underground storage tank rules and more.

The conference is free and open to the public.

For a complete agenda, visit http://denr.sd.gov/gwqconference/.