DENR Fines the City of Fort Pierre for Surface Water Violations

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has fined the City of Fort Pierre $52,030 for Surface Water Discharge Permit violations at its wastewater treatment plant.

The facility discharges into the Bad River under a state-issued Surface Water Discharge Permit. Between February 1, 2016, and May 31, 2019, the City reported violations of its permit limits for ammonia, total coliforms, Escherichia coli (E. coli) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD). In addition, reporting data and facility operations demonstrate a pattern of noncompliance over the last ten years.

DENR and Fort Pierre have entered into an agreement suspending the payment of the fine if the City complies with the terms of the February 13, 2020, Notice of Violation and Order of Compliance. If the city fails to comply, stipulated penalties will be enforced until the $52,030 penalty is paid in full.

The Notice of Violation and Order of Compliance requires Fort Pierre to submit plans and specifications to DENR for upgrades to its wastewater treatment system and requires the approved upgrades to be implemented by October 2022. In addition, the City must submit monthly reports to DENR, including discharge monitoring data and progress toward compliance.

All environmental penalties are deposited in the state Regulated Substance Response Fund, which is used to respond to environmental emergencies.

The City operates a wastewater treatment plant in Fort Pierre to treat the wastewater generated by the city’s residents. DENR requires the City to sample its discharge and report any violations.

For more information about DENR’s Surface Water Discharge permitting program visit https://denr.sd.gov/des/sw/swdischargepermits.aspx.