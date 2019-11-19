DENR fines Smithfield Foods, Inc. for surface water violations

Smithfield’s Sioux Falls wastewater treatment plant discharges to the Big Sioux River under a state-issued Surface Water Discharge Permit. Between February 1, 2019, and July 31, 2019, Smithfield reported violations of its permit limits for total suspended solids, biochemical oxygen demand, ammonia, fecal coliform, and toxicity test.

“Smithfield has addressed these violations,” said DENR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “However, this penalty reinforces the need for permit compliance. DENR expects operators to comply with their permits and will continue to work closely with Smithfield to prevent future violations.”

In response to the reported violations, DENR required Smithfield to collect daily water quality samples in the Big Sioux River to document any potential impacts. The results indicated the discharge violations did not lead to exceedances of the South Dakota Surface Water Quality Standards in the river.

As ordered in DENR’s October 23, 2019, Notice of Violation, Smithfield must conduct additional toxicity monitoring if there are any further violations. Smithfield must also complete an evaluation of its water collection system and implement approved corrective actions to minimize excess water flows during precipitation events.

Smithfield operates a wastewater treatment plant in Sioux Falls to treat the wastewater generated by its operations. DENR requires Smithfield to sample its discharge and report any violations. For more information about DENR’s Surface Water Discharge permitting program visit https://denr.sd.gov/des/sw/swdischargepermits.aspx.

All environmental penalties are deposited in the state Regulated Substance Response Fund, which is used to respond to environmental emergencies.