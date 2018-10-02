Dennis Sharp 1946 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Dennis Sharp passed away peacefully September 29, 2018, at Avera Maryhouse Nursing Home, Pierre, SD, after a hard fought battle with ALS. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the Feigum Funeral Home, Pierre, SD with a Time of Sharing at 7:00pm. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, SD. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD.

Dennis Roy Sharp was born June 16, 1946, the son of Roy Oliver and Marian Charlotte (Pearson) Sharp in Watertown, SD. He grew up on the family farm graduating from Henry High School in 1964 and attended Northern State College in the fall of 1964. Dennis enlisted and entered the Navy in June 1966, and served until February 1970. He enjoyed his service tour sailing around two-thirds of the world and serving a year in DaNang VietNam.

After completing his military service, Dennis attended and graduated from Watertown Business College in 1972. Upon graduation, Dennis spent the next twenty years as Business Manager at the Sully Buttes School District, Onida, SD. His later work service was in the accounting division of various hotel businesses, retiring from Ramkota Properties in 2012.

Dennis was joined in marriage to Karen Kay Gertonson on February 18, 1984. They enjoyed many ventures together, including traveling throughout the United States, taking a cruise to Alaska for their 25th anniversary, and also traveling to Germany, Austria, Jamica and their last trip to Ireland in 2017.

Dennis was an avid hunter and fisherman. His favorite escapades were probably the ones when he didn’t get caught for being over limit.

Dennis, like many Sharps, loved fast-pitch softball. One of his favorite memories was being on Stoesers A, B & B team and winning the state championship in 1980.

In the 1980’s, Dennis was very active in both the Wheatland Lions Club, where he served as Charter President, and the Oahe Lions Club.

Dennis joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1992. He spent the next 26 years giving dedicated service to all veterans. He was especially proud to serve on the Honor Guard for his comrades, and also took great pride in posting the American flag at Veterans and Memorial Day services. In 2012, Dennis was elected State Surgeon for the Department of SD, thus starting his line officer venture cumulating in his election as SD VFW Commander in Chief for 2016 and 2017. Dennis earned All American Commander status, one of thirteen worldwide, during his tenure.

Dennis was known for his wit and his long storytelling. Even when he was told to keep it short, it was always a long story.

Dennis always had time for family which he thoroughly enjoyed, especially granddaughter Avery.

Dennis was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, a VFW Gold Legacy member, life member of VFW National Home for Children, life member of DAV, member of American Legion, and member of Lutheran Memorial Church.

Survivors include wife Karen; children Andrew (Laurel), Pierre, SD; Scott, Tucson, AZ; Alyson Enright, Rapid City, SD; granddaughter Avery of Pierre, SD; sisters Dianne (Howard) Easthouse, Henry, SD; Arlys (Rod) Kluess, Groton, SD; brother-in-law Arnold (Nita) Gertonson, Windsor, CO; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members of the VFW and Auxiliary.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Marian Sharp; in-laws Karl and Lavern Gertonson and Nick Roghair; brother-in-law Martin Gertonson.

