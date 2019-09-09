Dennis Lenz 1948 – 2019

GETTYSBURG, SD – Dennis Roy Lenz, 71, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg.

Dennis Roy Lenz was born June 6, 1948 in Gettysburg, SD to Roy and Lorraine (Heck) Lenz. He attended and graduated from Gettysburg High School and went on to Northern State College in Aberdeen. Denny returned to Gettysburg where he owned and operated Lenz Electric, and he also worked for Hall Electric.

Dennis married Donata Siebrasse and to this union two children were born, DeNora and Dalen.

Over the years Denny was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as fire chief for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, reloading shells, and woodworking.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, DeNora Lenz and granddaughter, Dasia Reuer of Hoven; one uncle, Melvin Heck and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lorraine; sister, Paula; son, Dalen; uncles: Dick, Earl, Arnold and Wilbert; and aunts: Leona, Carolina, and Regina.

