Dennis Glanzer 1931 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Dennis D. Glanzer, 88, of Miller and formerly of Highmore, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore, with Pastor Sara Keyser presiding. Burial will follow in the Highmore Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be one-hour prior at the funeral home.

Dennis Denton Glanzer was born March 18, 1931 to Jacob and Mary (Hofer) Glanzer on the farm near Carpenter, SD. He attended school through the 8th grade before staying home to help on the farm.

Dennis enlisted with the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict while being stationed stateside in the medical hospitals, helping with the wounded.

On September 27, 1963, Dennis married Joyce Heckenlaible. To this union one daughter, Lexie Kay, was born.

Dennis spent most of his life driving truck, either graveling or hauling crops or livestock, until his health forced him to retire. Over the years he enjoyed trading a few horses, calf roping, fishing, listening to bluegrass music and watching the Minnesota Twins.

He is survived by his daughter, Lexie (Nick) Westphal, Aberdeen; grandchildren: Tyrel Williams (Stephanie Battcock), Denton, TX, Alexis and Erika, both of Aberdeen; sisters: Beulah Tschetter, Mountain Lake, MN, Pansy Gross, Huron, and Doris Koschel, Loveland, CO; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Don and Shirley Hofer, Miller.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Tammie Marie; infant son, Daniel Denton; and two siblings in infancy.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Dennis' arrangements.