Denise Yost 1957 – 2018

MILLER, SD – Denise Elaine Yost, 61, of Miller, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, Miller with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 9, 2018 followed by a 5:30 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Denise Elaine (Purrington) Yost was born on May 5, 1957 to James and Elaine (Moser) Purrington. Denise was the middle child. She loved her older brother, Doug, and younger sister, Dawn, with all her heart, they were her first friends. She gained a step dad, Darrell, and two step brothers, Brian and Bradley, in 1983. She graduated from Miller High School in 1975.

Denise married the love of her life, Dennis Yost, on September 23, 1978. To this union were born six children: Amanda, Deidra, Serena, Sabrina, Devron, and Caleb. Denise loved her children very much and would move mountains for them. Denise was the mother-in-law to Jeffrey, Andy, Joe, and Craig. She was the grandmother to Denae, Cassandra, VonnaGail, Weston, Wyatt, Kailena, Aleah, Stephenie, Terrell, Jaslyn, Ayden, Bronc, Malorie, Ellie, Kinzleigh, Austin, Cooper, Gabriella, Gracelynn. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She spoke to everyone about them and all their endeavors. She was excited about becoming a great grandma.

Denise worked at the Millerdale Colony for 20+ years. She truly enjoyed working there and was family to all the kids and their families. She was a teacher and mentor to many. She was a “mom” to many of her children’s friends. She worked at the Ranch Café as a waitress for 18 years. She met many folks and became friends to them. Denise worked for Napa for 2 years before she went off to college to work on becoming a teacher. Denise loved to read and you could always find a book in her hand. During the summer nights, you could find her at the racetrack.

Denise lived in Hand County for most of her life, only living in Buffalo County for a few years. She moved to Miller in 1999. Dennis and Denise lived in their home in Miller until Dennis’ passing in 2008.

In 2010, Denise began dating Curt Grace. They spent lots of time working on race cars, camping, and fishing.

She will be greatly missed by her children: Amanda (Jeffrey) Geraets of Dell Rapids, Deidra (Andy) Schlechter of Polo, Serena (Joe) Campbell of Dell Rapids, Sabrina (Craig) Heineman of Dell Rapids, Devron (Sarah Hanson) Yost of Redfield, and Caleb (Nina Burgus) Yost of Miller; her significant other, Curt Grace; her grandchildren: Denae, Cassandra, VonnaGail, Weston, Wyatt, Kailena, Aleah, Stephenie, Terrell, Jaslyn, Ayden, Bronc, Malorie, Ellie, Kinzleigh, Austin, Cooper, Gabriella, and Gracelynn; her mom and stepdad, Darrell and Elaine Peterman; her siblings: Doug (Janice) Purrington, Dawn (Allen) Joy, Brian (Diego) Peterman, and Bradley Peterman; her mother-in-law, Norma Yost; her sister-in-law, Cindy Selting; her nieces/nephews: Kara (Dan) Heffner, Jon (Deidra) Deuter, Nichole Yost, Cole(Luis) Rodriguez, Jalynn (Chadwick) Schmitz, Trent (Beth) Selting, and Jacob Joy; her great nieces/nephews: Hayden, Gavin, Harlow, Roman, Grady, Haley, Bailey, Nicole, Mia, Charles, Ryker, Bryson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; her grandchildren: Alex, Hailei, Baby Yost, Baby S. Yost, Bailey, and Oliver; her father, James; her father-in-law, Edwin; her brother-in-law, Terry; and her nephew, Ryan.

