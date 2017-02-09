  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Democrats Meeting Feb 13th in Fort Pierre

Democrats Meeting Feb 13th in Fort Pierre

240_F_130332185_jyGDDGqkkwYXOTjk54A65NCa6vNiaS79
February 9, 2017

 

PIERRE SD – The Hughes and Stanley County Democrats will meet Monday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. at the Perkins Restaurant in Fort Pierre.  Dinner is also available  after 5:30.  Representative Spence Hawley, minority leader in the House, will give an update on happenings in the legislative session.  Everyone is welcome.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia