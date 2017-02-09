Democrats Meeting Feb 13th in Fort Pierre

PIERRE SD – The Hughes and Stanley County Democrats will meet Monday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. at the Perkins Restaurant in Fort Pierre. Dinner is also available after 5:30. Representative Spence Hawley, minority leader in the House, will give an update on happenings in the legislative session. Everyone is welcome.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.