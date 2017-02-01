Delwin N. Fiddler

Funeral for Delwin Fiddler age 75 of Green Grass, SD will be at 10:00 AM, MT on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte, SD with a meal to follow. Mother Margaret Watson and Mother Mikayla Dunfee will be officiating. Burial will be at the UCC Cemetery in Green Grass. Family and friends will gather at the 4 mile junction on Friday to follow in procession to the church for an all night wake service starting at 7:00 PM, MT. Delwin Entered the Spirit World at his daughter’s home in Tucson, AZ on January 26, 2017 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

