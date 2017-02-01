Delwin N. Fiddler

4086957_wlpp
February 1, 2017

 

Funeral for Delwin Fiddler age 75 of Green Grass, SD will be at 10:00 AM, MT on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte, SD with a meal to follow. Mother Margaret Watson and Mother Mikayla Dunfee will be officiating. Burial will be at the UCC Cemetery in Green Grass. Family and friends will gather at the 4 mile junction on Friday to follow in procession to the church for an all night wake service starting at 7:00 PM, MT. Delwin Entered the Spirit World at his daughter’s home in Tucson, AZ on January 26, 2017 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

For more information or to leave a message of sympathy, go to http://www.osterfuneralhome.com/


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia