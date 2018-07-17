Delvin Brosz 1936 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Delvin D. Brosz, 81, of Pierre, SD, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 in Sioux Falls. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the Pierre First United Methodist Church with Pastor Seth LaBounty officiating.

Delvin D. Brosz was born August 12, 1936 to Jonathan and Pauline (Dewald) Brosz in Tripp, SD. He and his two siblings grew up on a farm near Tripp. Following his graduation from Tripp High School, Delvin went on to South Dakota State University to earn a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s degree in Ag Engineering. Upon graduating, Delvin went to work for the Water Resource Institute at SDSU in Brookings. In 1973 he moved to Pierre where he began a career with the State of South Dakota Department of Water and Natural Resources.

Delvin married Kathleen Behrend on August 8, 1963 in Tripp, SD. To this union were born four children. Delvin loved spending time on the golf course and in his garden. In between those activities he could often be found having coffee with his coffee group, watching his grandkids activities or cheering on the Jackrabbits.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife Kathleen; children: Jeff (Heidi) Brosz of Pierre, Greg (Kerry) Brosz of Mitchell, Sheri (Sean) Franken of Sioux Falls, and Angie (Mark) Hyde of Brookings; grandchildren: Max, Brady, Blake, Brittni, Brenden, Kaine, Talon, and Cooper; brother Don (Pearl) Brosz of Laramie, WY; sister Sally Miller of Dallas, OR along with a host of extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Ron Miller and son-in-law Kurt Rondeau.

In lieu of flowers, Delvin’s family suggests memorial contributions be directed to The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, SDSU College of Engineering Scholarship Fund or the Pierre First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com