Delta flight makes emergency landing at Fargo airport

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A Delta Air Lines flight has made an emergency landing at the Fargo airport.

KFGO reports the jet with 189 passengers on board was heading from Minneapolis to Anchorage, Alaska when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit Thursday night.

Fire officials say the plane landed safely at Hector International Airport in Fargo about 7:30 p.m. There was no immediate explanation on what caused the smoke.