Delta Dental mobile truck in Fort Pierre this week

Delta Dental’s mobile dental truck is in Fort Pierre today through Thursday (March 2-6).

Oahe Valley Health Center is hosting the truck to care for children who can’t afford or don’t have access a dentist because of cost, lack of insurance, transportation or other reasons.

Registration in advance is needed, and a patient consent and information form must be completed. Call Penny or Maru at 605-223-2200 for more information.

A full range of dental care is available, including exams, cleanings, preventive treatments and cavity fillings. Services are provided at no cost to the child or family. No insurance is necessary. Oral health education is also provided to patients so they can continue to care for their teeth after the visit.

Children from their 1st tooth through age 21 are eligible if they have not seen an area dentist in two years or live more than 85 miles from the nearest dentist.