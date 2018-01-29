Deloris Iversen 1932 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Deloris Iversen, 85, of Murdo passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at her winter home in Apache Junction, Arizona with family by her side.

Deloris Maxine Nordin was born in Pierre, South Dakota on September 11, 1932 to Albin & Ethel (Travis) Nordin. She joined her sister Betty and brother Carl. She was raised on the Nordin homestead north of Van Metre, SD.

Deloris attended grade school in Van Metre and her freshman year of high school in Pierre, SD. Her family moved to Deadwood, SD and she graduated from St. Martin’s Academy in Sturgis, SD in May 1951.

Five days after graduation she married Dale Iversen of Murdo, SD. To this union 5 children were born, Doreen, Gregory, Daniel, Tina and Susan. They resided on the Iversen family ranch until 1957 when they moved to Murdo for Doreen to attend school.

In 1962 they built their home 8 miles north of Murdo. In 1969 they had bought a home in Arizona where they enjoyed spending their winter months. Following Dale’s death in May 2005, Deloris moved into Murdo in 2006.

When their son Gregory passed away in March 1996, Dale and Deloris prided themselves in helping raise his sons, Frankie and Travis.

Deloris’ passion was sewing. She made clothing for her children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, and many friends of the family. She would make anything from diapers to wedding dresses. Deloris loved to quilt and even as her sight began to fail, she continued to make quilts for her family and friends. She will forever be remembered by the many quilts given as gifts. She continued to quilt until her stroke in June, 2017.

Deloris’ faith was important to her. She read daily devotional scriptures every morning and evening. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church for over 60 years where she was involved with the Mary Martha Society and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She was also a member of the Book & Thimble Women’s Club in Murdo, and Mountain View Lutheran Quilters Club in Apache Junction.

In later years two of her goals were to support the restoration of the country church, Immanuel Lutheran and see her grandson Travis graduate from college. With the help of family, friends and the support of the community, Immanuel Lutheran has been restored and services were held in July 2016. Deloris was also able to attend Travis’ graduation from USD College of Law in May 2016.

Deloris is survived by her children Doreen (Gerald) Brunskill of San Manuel, AZ; Daniel Iversen of Murdo, SD; Tina (Russ) Polaski of Queen Creek, AZ, and Susie (Lon) Lyman of Murdo, SD; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and her brother Carl (Dooley) Nordin of Golden, CO.

Deloris is preceded in death by her husband Dale, son Gregory, her parents Albin and Ethel Nordin and her sister Betty Bruno.

Services for Deloris will be held on January 20th at 10:30 AM at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo, South Dakota with burial at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Van Metre, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Friday, January 19, at the church

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.