Delores Flanigan 1930 – 2019

WECOTA, SD – Delores Elizabeth Flanigan, 89, of Wecota, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Faulkton Senior Living surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wecota, with Pastor Colin Ford presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Delores was born in the old Faulkton Hospital on July 27, 1930. She came home to her parents, Max and Elizabeth (Bettmann) Leppke and big brother Delbert. Little sister Neoma joined the family in March 1933. Delores was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wecota where she was a lifelong member. She attended elementary school in Wecota and graduated from Cresbard High School in May 1948. In September 1948 Delores entered nurses training at Presentation College in Aberdeen where she received her RN degree in September 1951. During nurses training, Delores made lifelong friendships which she dearly cherished.

Delores worked as a RN at Community Hospital in Eureka. Then while working at Black Hills General in Rapid City she met her future husband, Don Flanigan. They were married February 14, 1953 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wecota, SD. They made their home in Rapid City, Michigan, and Tennessee until settling on her childhood home in Wecota where they held the Century Farm distinction. They lived there together the rest of their lives until Don’s death in 2015. Delores then moved from the family farm into Faulkton.

Delores’ life revolved around church, family and community. While raising 12 children with Don, she assisted with the farm work, participated in church activities, sang in the choir, treasurer for the county board along with numerous Auxiliary activities. She continued nursing responsibilities part-time nights at John P. Shirk Home (Faulkton Senior Living) for 20 years retiring in 1994.

Delores’ life will be cherished by her children: David (Lois) of Aberdeen, Rick (Grace) of Newport, NC, Carmen Flanigan (Don Winge) of Falcon Heights, MN, Mike (Mary) of Warner, SD, Bruce (Carol) of Corona, CA, Bryan (Traci) of Urbandale, IA, Virginia (Wynn) Holsing of Cresbard, DeAnn (Steve) Ekdom of Allen, TX, Jim (Angie) of Brandon, SD, Jay (Shannon) of Parkwood, MO and Vance (Ericka) of Highland, MD; 32 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and one brother, Delbert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents: Max and Elizabeth; son, Brent; sister, Neoma; and sister-in-law, Gretchen.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Delores' arrangements.