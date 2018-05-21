Delmar Hagenlock 1929 – 2018

GETTYSBURG, SD – Delmar Hagenlock, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Ipswich Care and Rehab.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2018 with the family present at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg with Father Jerry Kopel presiding. A reception will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Delmar Hagenlock was born February 26, 1929 at Seneca, SD to Waldemar “Walt” and Della (Grimm) Hagenlock. Following his high school education, Del went on to school through the University of South Dakota at Springfield, studying autobody and mechanics.

On June 2, 1951 Del married Donna Weber at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg. They made their home in Gettysburg where they raised their family, and Del owned and operated Del’s Repair until 2001 when he retired.

In his retirement, Del enjoyed hunting and shooting pool.

Those left to cherish Del’s life are his children: Marie Hagenlock of Portland, OR and Richard Hagenlock (Sonia Cartagena) of Los Angeles, CA; one granddaughter, Sasha Hagenlock of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Ellen Cogswell of Joaquin, TX; brothers: Carl of Onaka, Les of Bozeman, MT and Roger (Bonnie) of Pierre; and his brothers and sisters-in-law: Margie Vujnovik, Bernadette Klaus, Levora Palmer and Marshall Weber.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna in 2012; daughter, Patricia; and brothers: Edwin, Louis, and Glen.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Del’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)