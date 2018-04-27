Della Mae Studt 1928 – 2018

PRESHO, SD – Funeral services for Della M. Studt, 89, of Presho, SD will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Presho, SD with burial in the Presho Cemetery at Presho, SD. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain and resumes at the Zion Lutheran Church in Presho at 6:30 pm with a prayer service at 7:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

Della M. Studt, 89, passed away April 26, 2018 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain.

Della Mae Quillin was born May 30, 1928 to Joe and Leota (Gunn) Quillin. She attended Dorman Country School north of Kennebec through the eighth grade and then Kennebec High School. During high school, Della boarded in Kennebec and worked at various jobs around town.

On January 23, 1944, Della was united in marriage to John William Studt in Pierre. They made their home on a farm west of John’s parents where they raised their family. For many years, she raised sheep and chickens all the while helping John on the farm with things such as cultivating crops to milking the cows.

Della worked for the bakery in Presho for a several years. Della was the bookkeeper for Studt Construction, John’s business, since 1963, along with helping on the farm. Around 1976, they moved into Presho and in 1979, purchased the Maytag Appliance Store, built a new building on Main Street, and named it Studt Appliance which she ran for over 10 years.

After she started her family Della had taught herself to sew and became an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She gifted all her family members with their own special quilt. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was very creative and in her later years loved to craft.

She loved to cook and bake for her family, and was famous for her baked goods especially the maple frosted long johns.

Della enjoyed letter writing and touched everyone especially her family with her words of encouragement, wisdom, and love. She had an uncanny ability to mail birthday cards to her family that would arrive on their birthdays.

She was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Presho.

Her last few years were spent at the assisted living in White Lake and Chamberlain before moving to Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain in 2016.

Gratefully sharing her life are her five daughters Judy Raybon, Wendell, NC; Mary Lou Urban (Tony), Presho; Peggy Boysen (Tim), Presho; Lucy Halverson (Kim), Kennebec; and Lavonne Miller, Aberdeen; two sons Robert (Elaine), Custer and Roger (Diane), Presho; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, son-in-law Shelton Raybon, a grandson Jeffery Studt, a great granddaughter J. Studt, a sister and brother-in-law Donna and Verle Peterson, two brothers John and George Quillin, and in-law’s Wilma Kraft and Edna and Burdette Hamer.