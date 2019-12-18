Delegation Urges Veterans Affair Secretary to Prioritize Hot Springs VA in 2020

U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) urged U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Robert Wilkie to prioritize visiting the Hot Springs VA medical center in 2020 and address the long-standing matters of uncertainty at the facility. The letter follows the secretary’s September 27, 2019, statement of intent to visit Hot Springs, which he issued in advance of traveling to the Fort Meade VA medical center. “As you look ahead to your 2020 schedule, we request that you expand upon this experience and work to address the long-standing matters at the Hot Springs VA,” the delegation wrote. “As you know, the Hot Springs VA is a priority for veterans in western South Dakota and neighboring states. Unfortunately, the campus has endured a persistent cloud of uncertainty for nearly a decade, which has affected employee recruitment and retention, reduced urgent care hours, required the use of short-term contractors. In November 2018, the South Dakota congressional delegation wrote to request that you visit Hot Springs to meet with veterans and VA employees that would be personally affected by the VA’s realignment plan, as well as see firsthand the quality care and healing environment in ‘the Veterans Town.’”