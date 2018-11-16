Delbert Stands Sr. 1958 – 2018

CHERRY CREEK, SD – Delbert Stands Sr., 60, of Cherry Creek, passed away Friday, November 9, 2018 at his home in Cherry Creek.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. MST, Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Cherry Creek Gym, Cherry Creek. Burial will follow at the LDS Cemetery, Cherry Creek. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 16, 2018 at the gym with a procession from the 2-mile hill east of town at 4:00 p.m.

Delbert Lewytt Stands Sr. was born April 13, 1958 to Peter Stands Sr. and Delia Josephine (Condon) Hale in Oglala, SD. Later in life he brought his enrollment to Cheyenne River, growing up south of Dupree, SD where he enjoyed the country life-living at Grandma Mary Little Wounded’s home. The family eventually moved into the community of Cherry Creek, where the rest of the Tiospaye made their home.

Delbert was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints when he was a young man, and even went on the placement program in Idaho. He volunteered and dressed up as “Santa” for the LDS Church functions and the Cheyenne River Headstart program.

Delbert received his GED and attended college at the Cheyenne River Community College and went on to attend the National American University in Rapid City, SD, majoring in business administration, just like his mamma.

He worked for the CRST TWEP Program, the Cheyenne River Housing Authority as a maintenance man, and the CRST Tribal Health/CHR Program.

His first-born daughter Melinda was born in 1975 to Christine Pay-Pay. Many years later he became the father of three sons, Delbert Jr., Delaney, and Dale, which he adored very much. Delbert had so much pride in his boys. His little apartment had what memories he could collect of his children. His favorite hobbies were spending time with family and friends, beading, playing his guitar and singing, playing Yahtzee and cards, and watching movies on his VCR.

Delbert enjoyed everything and everybody he encountered, loved laughing and teasing around and always had a story to tell. He looked forward to playing gospel music and traveled near and far in doing so. He liked to bring comfort through his music. He will be deeply and greatly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving Delbert is his wife, Jerilyn Martinez-Stands, Minneapolis, MN; sons: Delbert Jr., Ft Pierre, Delaney and Dale both of Gillette, WY; brothers: Floyd Clown Sr., Dupree, Aloysius (Tisha) Fast Horse, Jr., Eagle Butte, and Peter Stands Jr., Bismarck; sisters: Lena (Robert) Buck, Pinetop, AZ, Crescentia Fast Horse and Cheryl Fast Horse, all of Salt Lake City, UT, Carlita (Dion) Brown, Eagle Butte, Lacquetta Fast Horse, Rapid City, and Cynthia Stands, Oglala; hunka mother, Blanche Makes Him First, Little Eagle; aunt, Gloria Belmonte, Cherry Creek; uncle, Duane Standing Bear, Dupree; grandmother, Ellen In The Woods, Pierre; and many relatives from the Condon Tiospayes and Little Wounded Tiospayes.

Joining him in heaven are his parents, Peter Stands, Sr. and Delia J. Condon-Hale; stepfathers: Aloysius Fast Horse Sr. and Larry Hale Jr.; sisters: Lucasta Fast Horse-Garcia and Candance Stands; daughters: Melinda Pay Pay and Kelly Rae Stands; maternal grandparents: Felix Condon and Mary Little Wounded-White Face; uncles: Harold, Lloyd, Isaac, Edward, Tilden, Cyril, Floyd, George, Cedric, and Lennis Condon; aunts: Verna Herrera, Madonna Condon, and Rebecca Mejia; maternal great grandparents: James and Adelia Little Wounded; paternal great grandparents: Alfred Bear Flying Over Water and Josephine Little Eagle-Condon; and many other numerous relatives.

