Delbert “Del” Dallas Bauer 1934 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Delbert “Del” Dallas Bauer, 84, passed away May 24, 2019 at home in Highmore, SD. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30th, from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Feigum Funeral Home, followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am, Friday, May 31, 2019 at New Life Assembly of God Church in Pierre. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

Delbert was born on November 10, 1934 in Pierre, South Dakota to Edward and Alvina (Rothenberger) Bauer. He and his two brothers were raised on a farm south of Harrold before eventually settling in rural Hyde County. After graduating from Harrold High School, he attended Lakewood Park Bible College in Devils Lake, North Dakota. He continued to work in the agricultural community, served in the National Guard and partook in the early construction of the Oahe Dam. He married Joyce Myrtle Forest on Christmas Day, 1960 in Pierre. From this union were born two daughters — Pamela and Rita. They were to make their home in Aberdeen, where Del worked for 13 years at the local Tempo department store. By the summer of 1979, Del and Joyce decided to return to the capital city where Del was to be employed for over 36 years at Runnings (previously known as Country General and prior to that, Sandvigs), a regional retailer of agricultural, automotive and hardware products. Joyce, his bride of 56 years, was no doubt the “love of his life” and they shared the passion for travel. Del loved being outdoors, whether it be camping or fishing or just spending time with family and friends. He was also grateful that he was able to find and know Christ as his Lord and Savior and he willingly proclaimed so throughout his life. Delbert is survived by his two children: Pam Bauer of Harrisburg and Rita (Barry) Miller of Sioux Falls; his brother: Marty (Anne) Bauer of Highmore; six grandchildren: Shana (Joe) Bauer-Vaith and Jordan Bauer, Brandon (Nicki), Tyler (Noraja), Alyssa, and Trey (Paige) Miller; along with ten great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and family friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rollie; and beloved wife, Joyce.

Memorials can be directed to: Christian Worship Hour, P O Box 2002, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57402. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com