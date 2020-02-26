Deere denying design defect allegations in tractor fire suit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader) — Deere & Co. has formally denied allegations from Kingsbury County farmers that a design defect led to fires in one of its tractor models. The Argus Leader reports that Deere earlier this month responded to a federal lawsuit brought by Brad, Greg, Jeff and Jon Albrecht. In its response, the company denies that its John Deere 9620RX tractors were “unreasonably dangerous” when they were made by the Illinois-based company. The Albrechts’ lawsuit says they bought the tractor in 2015, paying more than $462,000. But the tractor was damaged when it caught fire while being operated on nearly two years later.