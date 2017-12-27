Deer Depredation Program Not Needed in Pierre This Winter

PIERRE, SD- Pierre does not need to have a deer depredation program this winter.
Animal control officer Farley Zuber says accident and property damange complaint numbers are down this year, as they were last year.
Zuber says the city’s deer management task force monitors the population within city limits.
On another note, Zuber says skunks have been a problem this year.
