Dedication Cermony Held for Corn Palace Mural

MITCHELL, SD (KORN)- The first-ever Corn Palace Mural Dedication was held Friday. The 2019 theme is “A Salute to Military.”

Retired Navy Captain Deb Bodenstadt of the USS South Dakota commissioning committee was impressed.

Corn Palace Director Scott Schmidt called the dedication awesome.

Following the ceremony numerous veterans and active military rode a lift up to the unfinished USS South Dakota submarine mural to nail an ear of corn in place as a thanks for their service and sacrifice. Each will receive a special postcard with a picture of the completed mural later.