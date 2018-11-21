Dec. 21 Comment Deadline for Missouri River Draft Report Focused Near Lower Brule

The US Army Corps of Engineers is taking comments on a draft report assessing shoreline erosion and restoring degraded wetland and riparian habitats along Lake Sharpe near Lower Brule. Comment deadline is Dec. 21, 2018.

The feasibility report with environmental assessment evaluates the impacts of constructing a one-mile long stone breakwater along the shoreline to reduce erosion which is imminently threatening the town’s sewage lagoons.

In addition to shoreline erosion, reservoir filling and wind/wave and ice forces have caused habitat degradation which has negatively impacted Tribal members’ connection with the river and culturally significant natural resources. Solutions to restore ecosystem function were evaluated including constructing a 50-foot wide earth-filled island that would be planted with cottonwoods, willows, and various other plant species that are culturally significant to the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. A shallow backwater/wetland would then be created between the island and the shoreline.

The proposed project would also include ancillary recreation features such as an access road, parking area, swim beach, boat ramp, staging area, vault toilets, picnic shelters and picnic tables, and a fish cleaning station.

The public is encouraged to provide comments on the draft report, which is available for viewing at: www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Planning/Project-Reports/.

Comments can be mailed to:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

CENWO-PMA-C

ATTN: Luke Wallace/LBST EA

1616 Capitol Avenue

Omaha, NE 68102-4901.

Comments can also be emailed to: cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil.