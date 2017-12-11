Dec. 11 Hegg Brothers Holiday Jam in Pierre

  • Home > 
December 11, 2017
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

“People in the Neighborhood” show host Scott Lane and KGFX listeners received an update from Jon Hegg on the “Holiday Jam” concert Dec. 11 at 7:30pm at TF Riggs High School in Pierre. The event is sponsored by the Pierre/Ft. Pierre Rotary Club and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area.


