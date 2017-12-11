Dec. 11 Hegg Brothers Holiday Jam in Pierre

“People in the Neighborhood” show host Scott Lane and KGFX listeners received an update from Jon Hegg on the “Holiday Jam” concert Dec. 11 at 7:30pm at TF Riggs High School in Pierre. The event is sponsored by the Pierre/Ft. Pierre Rotary Club and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Jon-Hegg-HEGG-BROS-HOLIDAY-JAM-12-11-17.mp3

