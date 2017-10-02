Debra Jean Schwiesow 1952 – 2017

RAPID CITY, SD – Funeral services for Debra J. Schwiesow, 64, of Rapid City will be 2:00 pm Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain.

Debra passed away on September 30, 2017.

Debra was born December 16, 1952 in Chamberlain, SD to Arnold & Florence Schwiesow.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Daryl Wattson. She is survived by a sister, Marilyn “Dee” Storjohan of Sturgis, and a brother Joel Schwiesow of Rapid City. Debra was beloved by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews now scattered throughout the United States.

Debra graduated from the University of SD Business School. She enjoyed a long career in Sioux Falls with the John Morrell Co. Upon retirement Debra relocated to Rapid City and St. Martin’s Village where she enjoyed weekend outings, attending music concerts and regularly winning at afternoon Bunco.