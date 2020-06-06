DeBoer Resigns as Governor Girls’ Head Coach

PIERRE – Scott DeBoer has resigned after six seasons as Pierre Governors’ girls basketball head coach. Scott’s wife, Heather, has accepted a position to be the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Watertown. Scott spent nine seasons at Riggs High School, two as an assistant boys coach, then one as JV boys coach, before taking over the Governor girls program in the 2014-15 season. DeBoer was 55-80 in six seasons, including 7-14 last season. He led the Governors to AA state tournament berths in 2015 and 2017. Pierre was 19-6 in DeBoer’s first season.

DeBoer said that it was not easy to break this news to his team.

Scott DeBoer used the explanation about his leaving due to Heather’s opportunity as a lesson.

DeBoer said that it is tough to leave because he sees good things ahead for the Governor girls.

DeBoer believes that the Governor girls will continue to improve.

DeBoer thinks that his successor will be lucky.

DeBoer has good memories of the young people he has coached in Pierre.