DeBoer and Becker Talk About Pierre Basketball Season

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Lady Governor head basketball coach Scott DeBoer and Governor head coach Terry Becker sat down with Dakota Radio Group Sports to talk about the just concluded High School Basketball seasons that saw the Lady Govs go to the State Class AA tournament for the second time in the last 3 years and the Governors finish 4th for a second consecutive year at the State Class AA Boys Basketball Tournament. Coach assessed the regular and post season with DRG Sports Director Rod Fisher.

And Coach Becker may have done one of his better jobs coaching in his 13 years in Pierre after a slow start to the season as he sat down and visited with DRG Sports.

And our thanks to Coaches DeBoer and Becker for the past season.