Death penalty not sought in Mitchell man’s murder trial

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Prosecutors have decided against pursuing the death penalty against a Mitchell slaying suspect should he be convicted.

Forty-nine-year-old Anthony Lewis is charged with murder in the stabbing death last August of 30-year-old Quinn Schleuning during a confrontation outside of an apartment complex. Police say the two men knew one another and had an adversarial relationship.

Lewis has pleaded not guilty. The Daily Republic reports he appeared in court on Wednesday, and Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins said Schleuning’s parents were against seeking the death penalty.

Lewis remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bond.