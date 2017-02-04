Dean Leads Governors to Win

PIERRE, S.D. – Brad Dean scored 15 of his game high 38 points in the first quarter as Pierre jumped out a 10 point lead and never trailed in a 61-45 ESD Conference basketball win over Mitchell Friday night in Pierre. Dean had 4 of his 5 3-point field goals in the Governors 22 point first quarter. Peyton Zabel added 13 and Sam Edman 11 as the Governors won for the 5th time in their last games. Conner Morgan had 16 points and Cody Reiecheldt added 13 for the Kernels who remain winless in 14 games on the season. The Governors outrebounded the Kernels 39-24 with Zabel and Edman each pulling down a game high 8 boards apiece. Pierre reached the .500 mark for the first time this season at 6-6 after a 1 and 4 start to the season. The Governors travel to Harrisburg for their first matchup of the season with the Tigers later today. Tip off of the varsity contest is scheduled for 5 pm with coverage of the game on RIVER 927-FM scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm.