Dean Hanson 1957 – 2020

STURGIS, SD – Dean Hanson, 62, of Gettysburg and Sturgis, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Sturgis.

Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the church with visitation two-hours prior.

Derald Dean “Dean” Hanson was born April 14, 1957 in Gettysburg, SD to Derald and Mary (Larrington) Hanson as the youngest of five children. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1975. Dean was well known in the area for his athleticism in basketball, football, and track during his high school years and went on to play football at Northern State University for one year before deciding farming would be his lifelong passion. He also spent a few winters with his brother Dave in Colorado working home construction during the slow months of farming.

In August of 1985 Dean married Jackie Emmert. They made their home in Gettysburg where he continued to farm with his father. During the early years of marriage, Dean and Jackie spent a lot of time with friends on co-ed leagues and Dean continued to be active with many local sporting teams. When he wasn’t busy on the farm you could usually find him golfing, skiing, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Twins.

In 1989, they welcomed a daughter, Brittany and in 1991, a son, Jason. He loved watching his children grow up and was always supportive of their interests and activities and could be found cheering on the sidelines at sporting events. Dean shared his passion of farming with Jason and in 2009 they began farming together full time. In 2015, his first grandchild, Dominic was born followed by two little girls, Kollins in 2017 and Kapri in 2020. Dean was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He will truly be missed by those who knew him.

Dean and Jackie had a love for the Black Hills and in 2011 purchased their first home there. They enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling and other winter activities. They split their time between their homes enjoying what both areas had to offer.

Those left to cherish Dean’s life are his wife, Jackie of Gettysburg; children: Brittany (Jeremy) Luder of Moncks Corner, SC and Jason (Keri) Hanson of Gettysburg; grandchildren: Dominic Luder of Moncks Corner, SD and Kollins and Kapri Hanson of Gettysburg; his parents: Derald and Mary Hanson of Sioux Falls; father-in-law: Glen Emmert of Gettysburg; siblings: Dave (Renie) Hanson of Granbury, TX, Bill (Cheryl) Hanson of Sioux Falls, Patty (Jerry) Jones of Sioux City, IA, and Diana Anderson of Sioux Falls; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dave (Priscilla) Emmert of Mitchell, Sandy Wager of Gettysburg, Julie (Jim) Fleck of Mandan, ND, Mark (Theresa) Emmert of Lincoln, NE, and Jodie (Jeff) Miles of Conde; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; mother-in-law, Janice (Kessler) Emmert; and brother-in-law, Curt Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gettysburg Country Club, PO Box 115, Gettysburg, SD 57442 or Avera Gettysburg Hospital, 801 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Dean’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)