Dean and Zabel Named All ESD

YANKTON, S.D. – Senior Brad Dean and junior Peyton Zabel of the Pierre Governor basketball team have been named All ESD by a vote of the coaches of the conference schools. Dean, a third year varsity player for the Governors is averaging around 20 points a game for Pierre while Zabel is averaging in the mid-teens in scoring and near 10 rebounds per game. They are the only two Governors named to the All Conference team. Others named are Josh Mohs and Brennan Carlson of ESD champion Brookings. Alex Waltner and Drew Jurgens lf Brandon Valley. Cole Bergan of Aberdeen Central, Tye Evers of Huron, Spencer Waegge of Watertown and 8th grader Matthew Mors of Yankton. All of the players are seniors with the exception of Zabel and Bergan who are juniors and Mors. Named Honorable Mention were seniors Devin Coughlin of Brookings, Spencer Grage of Brandon Valley and Wil Johnson of Harrisburg.