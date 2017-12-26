Deadwood casino revenue down slightly in 2017

  • Home > 
December 26, 2017

 

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Commission on Gaming says revenue for Deadwood casinos is down 2 percent so far this year compared to the first 11 months of 2016.

The commission released figures Friday showing revenues through November 2017 are at just over $1 billion.

Despite the overall decrease, the Rapid City Journal reports that November’s revenues of $80.1 million were a slight increase compared to November last year.

Table games approved by state lawmakers in 2015 were also up by about 6 percent this November compared to last year and brought in nearly $5 million for the month. Table games include blackjack, poker, and craps.

Slot machines make up the majority of gaming in Deadwood and brought in $75.2 million in November.


