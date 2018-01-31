Deadline for SD Legislators to Introduce Bills is Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Feb. 1) is the deadline for South Dakota state legislators to introduce bills. District 23 representative Spencer Gosch of Glenham says it’s crunch time. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/013118-gosch-1.mp3 District 21 senator Billie Sutton of Burke says after tomorrow (Thurs.) they’ll have a much better view of what’s ahead for the rest of the session. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/013118-sutton-1.mp3

