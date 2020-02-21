Days getting longer for SD legislators

As of yesterday (Thurs.) afternoon, South Dakota House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says an estimated 118 bills are still pending a first hearing in various House committees.

The deadline for bills to clear committees and pass out of the house of origin– ‘cross over day’– is Thursday.

Qualm says the House State Affairs committee will have a long day Monday and he expects work to go into the evening. The House State Affairs Committee began meeting twice daily this week working on bill assignments.

Qualm says most days, the House has been clearing its daily calendar and only defers bills when additional information is still needed.

Senators this session have introduced roughly 100 fewer bills than their colleagues in the House– not uncommon for any session. The Senate will likely have its own long days ahead, depending upon how many bills the House sends its way following cross over day.