Day 4: Christmas Storm Outages Update

SOUTH DAKOTA - Electric cooperatives across South Dakota continued to make progress on restoring power to some 10,000 South Dakotans who remain without electricity after a Dec. 25 storm hit the state.

Repairs to the lines – which are spread out among counties across the state from the Montana border to the Minnesota border – are slow going as crews encounter deep snow in the west and thick ice in the east. At least one cooperative is reporting discovery of additional damage as they are able to access more parts of their system. The counties affected encompass more than 20,000 square miles – or about the area of the states of Maryland and New Jersey.

In northeast South Dakota, cooperatives report ice the diameter of two-liter bottles surrounding power lines, which would fit through the bottle’s opening.

Ten distribution cooperatives and one transmission cooperative continue to have outages related to the storm. Employees at those cooperatives have been working since Sunday to make repairs. More than 60 workers from 15 South Dakota electric cooperatives are assisting with repairs, as are 52 workers from 13 cooperatives in Minnesota and Iowa. Private contractors add approximately 75 more workers to the force.

The Christmas Day storms brought blizzard, strong winds, freezing rains and even lightning strikes to the state.

At least seven other cooperatives had also experienced outages in the storm but were able to make repairs by Monday afternoon.

Cooperatives are advising it may be several days before power is restored into all areas.

The storm has also affected cooperatives’ transmission suppliers, which bring electricity to local substations.

East River Electric Power Cooperative, headquartered in Madison, S.D., has damage in northeastern South Dakota from the Watertown and Clear Lake area north to the Sisseton area. Otter Tail Power Company, an investor-owned utility, is also having problems in the area, which in turn is affecting East River. Western Area Power Administration lines are also affected in the Summit area. EREPC continues to assess the damage, but is aware of nearly 500 transmission structures damaged in the storm, which affect the cooperative’s ability to deliver power to substations serving some of the affected distribution cooperatives.

For information on outages at electric cooperatives in the state, go to https://outages.sdrea.coop/ outages/maps

Cooperatives urge people to stay away from downed power lines and to not drive over downed lines.

South Dakota’s 28 distribution cooperatives provide electricity in each of the state’s 66 counties and serve more than 120,000 South Dakota homes, farms/ranches and businesses. South Dakota’s electric cooperatives maintain more than 68,000 miles of distribution and transmission line and employ more than 960 people.

In certain situations, crews need to clear ice off the line to make the line manageable to work with. A hook and pulley is attached to the line and pulled along… to clear the ice. Picture attached to this story taken by a Sioux Valley Energy crew assisting Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc. near Milbank.