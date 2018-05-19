Day 2 Start of State Tennis Tournament Delayed

RAPID CITY, S.D.- The South Dakota Boys’ State Tennis Tournament got off to a late start Friday at Sioux Park as play was heading to a different court. The South Dakota High School Activities Association had a restraining order filed against it regarding Thursday’s flight two doubles action. The No. 1 seeded team of Michael Yousef and Zach Ridl from Sioux Falls O’Gorman was approximately 30 minutes late to its second-round match against Pierre’s Phil Adam and Ryan Warne. A doubles team is allowed to be up to 15 minutes before it forfeits a match. An unidentified person associated with O’Gorman filed the order, and Friday morning the flight two doubles matches did not start until the person rescinded the order and a judge signed it, which happened at approximately 2:30 p.m.