  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Day 2 Start of State Tennis Tournament Delayed

Day 2 Start of State Tennis Tournament Delayed

May 19, 2018
(rapidcityjournal.com)

 

RAPID CITY, S.D.- The South Dakota Boys’ State Tennis Tournament got off to a late start Friday at Sioux Park as play was heading to a different court. The South Dakota High School Activities Association had a restraining order filed against it regarding Thursday’s flight two doubles action. The No. 1 seeded team of Michael Yousef and Zach Ridl from Sioux Falls O’Gorman was approximately 30 minutes late to its second-round match against Pierre’s Phil Adam and Ryan Warne. A doubles team is allowed to be up to 15 minutes before it forfeits a match. An unidentified person associated with O’Gorman filed the order, and Friday morning the flight two doubles matches did not start until the person rescinded the order and a judge signed it, which happened at approximately 2:30 p.m.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia