Dawn Lynn Bad Warrior 1972 – 2019

TIMBER LAKE, SD – Dawn Lynn Bad Warrior, 46, of Timber Lake, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in a single car accident in rural Armstrong County.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Eagle Butte with Mother Margaret Watson presiding. Burial will follow in the Green Grass Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the church, with a procession from the 4-mile corner east of town at 4:00 p.m.

Dawn was born November 1, 1972 in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. Dawn was the best of us. She was a smart, caring, funny, strong woman who made everyone feel special because she was special. She was forgiving in a way that’s hard sometimes even to imagine. She lived in her emotions, which brought her joy and also pain. She was a devout Christian and member of the Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte, and she loved and respected her Lakota ways.

Her special way with people led her to success in many positions where people depended on her, including manager at Lakota Thrifty Mart, legal assistant at the Indian Child Welfare Program, retail associate at Herberger’s, and others. But the heart of her life, the most important thing to her, was her family. Every step she took toward health she took because of her beloved children. Her deepest dream was to make her parents, siblings, grandmothers and grandfathers proud.

When Dawn was born she joined her Grandma Maethel’s group of boy takojas. She was a Grandma’s girl from the start, and quickly became the princess of the boy’s pack. As the family grew she took on the role of being the nurturer to her siblings. No one could tell a story like Dawn. We credit that to her Grandma Marie who was also known as a great storyteller. Dawn was a born entertainer, full of laughter and a great sense of humor. She was the life of our family get-togethers. Throughout her life, she was her Dad’s Sweetheart, always meeting him with love. She cared for her Dad 24/7 through his recent illness. It was her greatest pleasure to care for others, and let them know they were cherished.

Dawn met Pete Ducheneaux in 1990, and in 1991 they became the parents of twins: Cassandra and Christina. Dawn was an amazing mother to her Cassy K and Tina Bina. She doted on her little chubby-faced angels, and shared them with the whole family.

Dawn met Jake Reynolds in 1998, and in 2001 they welcomed Alex, who was the apple of his Mom’s eye from the moment he was born. She loved her little booboo boy with all her heart. In 2002, after doctors told her she should not have more children, Dawn’s miracle baby Danielle was born. Danielle was her joy and embodied her hopes and dreams; they shared the closest mother and daughter bond.

Dawn’s nieces and nephews adored their auntie. She had a special relationship with each one of them. The children loved when their Auntie Dawn was around. She made them feel loved and she would also listen to them and give them Auntie advice.

In 2017, Kian Rousseau was born to Dawn’s daughter Christina and AJ Rousseau. Dawn was there to welcome her grandson into the world. In her own words: “I am a GRANDMA and I am in love!! My heart is happy.” Dawn cherished and loved her time with Kian, and he loved his Unci Dawn.

Dawn has always had a special place in our family. Her loss is a hurt we’ve never felt, and from which we will never fully recover. We always knew her gifts of bringing people together were special, but we have been amazed at how many people have come forward in recent days to talk about how she touched them and made their lives a little bit better. We are honored to know that she helped so many people; thank you for your stories of the gift of kindness she gave to so many of her Relatives.

Dawn Lynn is survived by her children: Cassandra “Cass” Ducheneaux, Christina “Tina” (AJ) Rousseau, Alexander “Alex” Reynolds, and Danielle “Dani” Reynolds; her beloved grandson, Kian Rousseau; mother and stepfather, Sharon and Fran Vogel, all of Timber Lake, SD; father, Dewey (Pat High Bear) Bad Warrior of Eagle Butte, SD; sisters: Dayle (Kris) Bad Warrior of Albuquerque, NM, Dew (Ben) Ganje of Aberdeen, SD, Sarah (Bud) Vrooman of Timberlake, SD, and Hayley Bad Warrior of Anchorage, AK; brothers: Dugan (Peg) Bad Warrior of Dupree, SD, Dewey (Fallon) Bad Warrior, Matthew (Kelsey) Vogel, and Fred (Lakota) Vogel, all of Timber Lake, SD, and Chad (Audra) Vogel of Aberdeen, SD; nieces and nephews: Kayley, Cameron, Brad, Bree, Nick, Alyssa, Sam, Maggie, Matthew, Hannah, Martha, Dayle, Ashley, Benny, Sophia, Bella, Zach, Korbin, Marie, Zeke, and Baby Vogel; special grandchildren: Bentley, Noah, and Baby Klaussen; and her many aunties, uncles, cousins, and grandchildren.

Dawn was predeceased by her Grandma Maethel Moran, Grandpa Oscar Bad Warrior, Grandma Marie Dupris, and Grandpa George Donald LaPlant, and her special cousins: Milt Bad Warrior, Myron “Teka” Bad Warrior, Mike Bad Warrior, Willie Butcher, Chad Bad Warrior, and Kane Moran.

