Dawn Hillmer 1959 – 2019

HARROLD, SD – Dawn Hillmer, 60, of Harrold, SD, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. Memorial visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Memorial services will be at 10:00am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Harrold School Gymnasium with inurnment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Dawn was born April 27, 1959 to Donald and Marilyn (Struss) Murphy in Hennepin County, Minneapolis, MN. She spent her childhood there and attended school until her sophomore year when her family moved to South Dakota. They lived in Clark and Sioux Falls before ending up in Pierre. She graduated from TF Riggs in 1977. Dawn married the love of her life, Tony Hillmer, on August 25, 1979 and the couple first made their home in Pierre. During this time their first two children were born; Tonya and Darlene. They moved to Minot, ND, for 3 years and then Omaha, NE, for 10 years. While in Omaha they added 6 more children to their family through foster care, adoption and natural childbirth. The All American Hillmer family of 10 moved to Harrold and made their home in 1996.

Dawn loved her job as “Mom” and spent many years caring for her family as well as others. She was a mom to many and has been described as a momma bear with the heart of a warrior. She attended all of her children’s activities and cheered the loudest. She worked as a cook in the Harrold school for 6 ½ years and when the school closed she went to the Highmore school. She enjoyed her job and especially loved caring for the children. When she was not working you could find her cheering on her beloved Twins as well as the Huskers and Vikings. She also loved to travel with her family. She was proud to have visited all 50 states as well as half of the Canadian providences.

Dawn is survived by her husband Tony Hillmer of Harrold, seven children: Darlene Hillmer, Liz (Damien) Julian all of Sioux Falls, Adam Hillmer of Spearfish, Michael Hillmer of Yankton, Sarah Hillmer, Rachael (Brayden Wullstein) Hillmer all of Sioux Falls and Tony Jr. (Allison) Hillmer of Guam, grandchildren: Malina Julian, Sunnie Julian, Malakai Julian, Beau Julian, Luthor Julian, Shaylynn Wullstein, Johnathan Wullstein, Devon Dunker and Michael Welch “Junior.” She is also survived by her brother Donnie (Tracy) Struss of Wisconsin, her mother-in-law Alice Hillmer of Harrold, Frances and Darlene Seidel of Council Bluffs, IA, many nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family.

Dawn was preceded in death by her daughter Tonya Hillmer, her mother Marilyn Smith, her father Donald Murphy, her step-dad Gene Smith, her brother Ronald Murphy, her father-in-law Ivan Hillmer and numerous extended family members.