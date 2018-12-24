Daum Wins Summit League Weekly Award Again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the fifth time this season, Mike Daum was selected as the Summit League’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, announced Sunday. The South Dakota State senior has been awarded the weekly honor a league-record 16 times in his career.

Daum averaged a double-double of 30 points and 13 rebounds per game, hitting 21-of-24 from the free throw line over two contests to go alongside a 45.9 field goal percentage. The Kimball, Nebraska native started the week with 27 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Eastern Washington Tuesday, and led the team with 33 points and 15 rebounds against Montana on Saturday. Daum became the third player in Summit League history to surpass 1,000 rebounds for his career and now ranks 31st on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 2,611 points. He shared the Player of the Week award with Purdue Fort Wayne’s John Konchar, who also joined the league’s 1,000-rebound club over the weekend.