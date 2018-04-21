Daum to Test NBA Draft

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University’s Mike Daum has filed paperwork with the National Basketball Association declaring for the 2018 draft. Daum, who will not hire an agent, announced his intentions Friday afternoon to explore the draft process without forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Daum is a two-time Associated Press honorable mention All-American and Summit League Player of the Year. He led the Jackrabbits to their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and was one of three players nationally to average more than 20 points (23.9) and 10 rebounds (10.3) per contest this season. The Kimball, Nebraska native will be able to work out for NBA teams beginning April 24 and is eligible for the NBA Draft Combine May 16-20 in Chicago, if selected. The combine list is released April 27. After the combine, he has until June 11 to decide whether to stay in the draft or withdraw. The 2018 NBA draft is set for June 21 at 7 p.m. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.