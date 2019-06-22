Daum to Play in NBA Summer League

UNDATED – Former South Dakota State all time leading scorer Mike Daum announced on ‘Friday that he will play with the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA Summer League. Daum was not drafted by an NBA team in Thursday nights NBA draft. Daum wrapped up a historic career with the Jackrabbits this past season as the program leader in points, rebounds, field goals, three-pointers and free throws. He finished his career seventh all-time in NCAA Division I history with 3,067 points. A three-time Summit League Player of the Year, Daum became the first-ever Summit League player to be recognized as a consensus All-American when he was named to the third team.

Another former South Dakota collegiate basketball standout, Matt Mooney of the University of South Dakota also announced on Friday that he has signed to play with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League. Mooney played three seasons at USD before transferring to Texas Tech for his senior season and helping the Red Raiders to the championship game of last season’s NCAA basketball tournament.