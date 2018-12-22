Daum on Oscar Robertson Midseason Watch List

ST. LOUIS — For the second-consecutive season, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) featured Mike Daum among 20 NCAA Division I standouts on the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list, announced Friday. The award is presented to the national player of the year by its namesake at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio. A two-time Summit League Player of the Year, Daum is one of three players nationally averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game through the season’s first two months. He is pacing the Jackrabbit attack with 24.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, shooting 51.3 percent from the field with 29 3-point field goals. The Kimball, Nebraska native has 2,578 career points, 41 career double-doubles and ranks first all-time on both lists at South Dakota State. He has scored 40 or more in two games this season and could become the ninth-ever Division I player to score 3,000 career points by the end of the season. In March, the USBWA will announce its 2018-19 All-America Team and, at that time, finalists will also be chosen for the player of the year. Once finalists are announced, the entire USBWA membership will vote for the winner of the Oscar Robertson Trophy.

