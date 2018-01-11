Daum on Lou Henson Award Watch List

BOSTON, Mass. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was one of 40 players listed on the 2017-18 Lou Henson Award mid-season Watch List, announced Thursday. The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player. Daum, who was also on the award’s preseason watch list, has started all 19 games for the Jackrabbits this season and leads the team with 22.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 48 percent from the field and is second on the team with 46 3-pointers. The forward has reached double figures in all but one contest and has eight double-doubles. Last weekend, Daum moved into 3rd on the Jackrabbit scoring chart with 1,828 career points. He is 103 shy of the second spot on the list and less than 600 away from Nate Wolters’ school record of 2,363 career points. The 2017-18 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award will be announced on March 31, 2018 at the CollegeInsider.com Awards Event in San Antonio, site of the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship.