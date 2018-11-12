Daum Named Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was named the Summit League’s Player of the Week on Monday after helping the Jackrabbits open the season with three wins in the first week of action. Daum averaged 23 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest, tallying three double-doubles and shooting over 46 percent from the field. The 6-9 junior scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds against Grand Canyon, 23 and 13 against Alabama State and finished the week with 26 points and 11 boards against Bemidji State. Daum is now 155th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring chart and just 64 points shy of Nate Wolters’ school record.