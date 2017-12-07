  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Daum Named Summit League Athlete of the Month

Daum Named Summit League Athlete of the Month

December 7, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

ELMHURST, Ill. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was selected as the Summit League’s November Male Athlete of the Month, announced Dec. 7 by the conference office. Daum helped the Jacks to a 7-2 record through the opening part of the season and averaged a near-double-double, posting 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while hitting 22 3-pointers. He scored in double figures for all nine contests, including two 30-point performances and five games with 20 or more. The forward had three consecutive double-doubles from Nov. 12-17, racking up 22 points and 13 rebounds against Mary and 30 points with 13 rebounds against Alabama State before closing the streak with a 21-point, 11-board performance at then-No. 3 Kansas. During the month, SDSU picked up a pair of Power Five wins, including an overtime defeat of Ole Miss in which Daum has 26 points.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia