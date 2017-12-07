Daum Named Summit League Athlete of the Month

ELMHURST, Ill. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was selected as the Summit League’s November Male Athlete of the Month, announced Dec. 7 by the conference office. Daum helped the Jacks to a 7-2 record through the opening part of the season and averaged a near-double-double, posting 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while hitting 22 3-pointers. He scored in double figures for all nine contests, including two 30-point performances and five games with 20 or more. The forward had three consecutive double-doubles from Nov. 12-17, racking up 22 points and 13 rebounds against Mary and 30 points with 13 rebounds against Alabama State before closing the streak with a 21-point, 11-board performance at then-No. 3 Kansas. During the month, SDSU picked up a pair of Power Five wins, including an overtime defeat of Ole Miss in which Daum has 26 points.